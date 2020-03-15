Scattered showers to start the week

Hello!

Overnight Sunday into Monday we’ll see more lingering cloud coverage and some additional scattered showers.

Looking forward to the week we’ll see a stationary front continue to stay camped out over the region leading to increased instability and more chances for scattered showers. Monday and Tuesday afternoon we’ll be seeing a mix of sun and clouds with just a few scattered showers throughout the day. Wednesday we’ll see a brief dry out followed by another chance for some rain on Thursday. Temperatures will remain at or slightly above normal for the majority of the week ahead.

Tonight: Cloudy with Scattered showers, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers, highs in the low 60s.