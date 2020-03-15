Breaking News Alert
Governor shuts down schools, limits gatherings; 3 coronavirus cases in Horry County

Scattered showers to start the week

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hello!

Overnight Sunday into Monday we’ll see more lingering cloud coverage and some additional scattered showers.

Looking forward to the week we’ll see a stationary front continue to stay camped out over the region leading to increased instability and more chances for scattered showers. Monday and Tuesday afternoon we’ll be seeing a mix of sun and clouds with just a few scattered showers throughout the day. Wednesday we’ll see a brief dry out followed by another chance for some rain on Thursday. Temperatures will remain at or slightly above normal for the majority of the week ahead.

Tonight: Cloudy with Scattered showers, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers, highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories