Scattered showers to start the week

The center of high will push offshore late tonight, bringing an increase in humidity and even warmer weather this week. Some inland areas will warm to 80 degrees tomorrow, then high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s away from the coast for the rest of the week. The warm, humid weather will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be a slight chance for a shower Monday, then a better chance for thunderstorms Tuesday. A weak cold front will approach the area by the end of the week, bringing scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, as well as a cool down come Saturday.
Tonight, scattered clouds. Lows 54 inland, 56 beaches.
Monday, a mix of sun and clouds, scattered showers late. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.