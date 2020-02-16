Scattered showers today

Good Morning!

Overnight last night we saw more clouds roll into the region and those will be increasing as we head throughout the rest of this afternoon. We’re also going to be seeing scattered showers throughout the majority of the day. Highs will be warmer than yesterday and back up around normal for this time of year, in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Looking forward to the start of the week we see showers subside for Monday but clouds will continue to linger overhead. Tuesday through Thursday we’ll see more widespread showers and thunderstorms as a stationary front stalls just off the coast. Wednesday night into Thursday morning we’ll see some much cooler air move over the region dropping day time highs into the upper 40s and low 50s to finish off the workweek.

Today: Scattered Showers, Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight: Lingering Showers, Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, Highs in the mid-60s.