Scattered Storms for Labor Day

Warm, humid weather will continue for Labor Day with another round of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Most places will stay dry Tuesday. and it will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Tuesday could be the calm before the potential storm. Hurricane Dorian will begin to move up the coast on Tuesday, and if it is going to impact the Carolinas, it will be Wednesday and Thursday. The current forecast calls for heavy rain and tropical storm force winds, but a small change in the forecast track could mean hurricane conditions for our area, or the storm heading out to sea.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 68-70 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.