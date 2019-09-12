Scattered storms tomorrow and through the weekend

The warm, humid weather will continue tomorrow, but we will have a better chance for thunderstorms than the past few days. Tonight will be mainly clear with patchy fog once again. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas tomorrow, then dissipate over the weekend. This will spark scattered thunderstorms tomorrow through the weekend. Tropical moisture may also try to push into the Carolinas late this weekend or early next week, increasing our rain chances. A stronger cold front may push into the area late next week, bringing cooler weather.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.