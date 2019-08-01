Scattered thunderstorms into the weekend

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. A weak cold front pushing into the Carolinas will stall, and linger in the area through the weekend. This will bring scattered thunderstorms through the weekend and into early next week. There will be more clouds around through the weekend, and this will keep high temperatures in the 80s, but it will stay humid. The front will dissipate by the middle of next week, lowering thunderstorm chances and allowing temperatures to warm back into the 90s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 6 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.