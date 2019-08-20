Scattered thunderstorms through midweek

Warm, humid weather will continue for the next few days, leading to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. An area of high pressure located off the Carolina coast will control our weather through the rest of the week.

High temperatures will stay above normal in the upper 80s and low 90s.

This combined with high humidity will develop hit or miss thunderstorms each afternoon. On Friday, a cold front will move into the Carolinas, bringing a better chance for rain late in the day and at night.

This front will stall across the Carolinas on Saturday, leading to a cloudy day with rain and thunderstorms. The front may linger Sunday into next week, keeping the higher rain chances around.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.