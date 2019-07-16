SCDNR: 1 person, 2 dogs die in a boating accident on Lake Marion

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are investigating the death of a boater that happened in Orangeburg County over the weekend.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the accident happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday on Lake Marion.

Six boaters on a 32-foot pontoon boat, with an enclosed structure, were heading to Lake Marion Resort Landing to escape an oncoming storm. While en route, DNR said waves swamped the boat and flipped it, trapping all six people in the structure underneath the water.

Five of the boaters were able to escape and make it to the surface. Unfortunately, one person did not make it out. DNR said two of the boaters went back for that person and brought them to the surface, unresponsive.

An officer with DNR, who was also en route to the landing, came across the scene and was able to get all six people aboard his vessel.

The boater who did not originally surface was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Two dogs who were on the boat also died.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges are expected at this time.