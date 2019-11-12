SCDNR pulls assets searching for missing Horry County kayaker

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is pulling assets off the search for a missing kayaker in Horry County due to deteriorating weather conditions, according to a tweet by the department.

Wade Barnes, 38, was last seen at the Peachtree Boat Landing on Nov. 7 around 1-1:30 p.m., according to the Horry County Police Department Facebook page.

He’s described as being 5’7″, 105 lbs and bald with blue eyes. He also wears glasses.

Boaters and residents near Peachtree Boat Landing and south toward Georgetown County are asked to keep an eye out.

Anyone with information about Barnes’ location is asked to call authorities at (843) 248-1520.