SCDOT looks to add traffic circles in the Pee Dee

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Several roads in the Pee Dee will soon start to see come changes that can help with traffic and accidents.

As you drive through Hartsville, Florence, or Marlboro County you might have noticed traffic circles at several intersections.

“Once they opened up the roundabout it seems to be working very well. Traffic flows through it pretty good and we’ve had no major incidents or accidents,” said Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville PD.

Lt. Blair tells News13 traffic circles (roundabouts) like the one placed at Carolina and 14th street has made a difference in the city.

“Before, people would be get t-boned at a good rate of speed,” said Lt. Blair.

SCDOT said since using roundabouts the total crashes have been reduced by nearly 70 percent and they reduce your travel time through an intersection. Lt. Blair explains there’s one thing drivers still tend to do when they drive through these traffic circles.

“Occasionally someone will send us a screenshot or a video saying that someone is going the wrong direction, but so far we’ve had no collisions due to people going the wrong way. It’s a slow enough speed that people can avoid it,” said Lt. Blair.

SCDOT plans to add more than 20 roundabouts in the state.