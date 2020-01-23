School bus driver cut out of vehicle after crash with 18-wheeler in Marlboro County

Live Now
BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A school bus driver had to be airlifted to a hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Thursday in Marlboro County.

Marlboro County School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord tells News13 the crash happened on Beauty Spot Road in Bennettsville.

The female school bus driver had to be cut out of the bus by EMT and was then airlifted to a Florence hospital, according to McCord.

A bus aide was also on board at the time. That person is expected to be okay, according to McCord. The driver of the 18-wheeler is also okay, according to McCord.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

We’re working to get additional details on the crash from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

