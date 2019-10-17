Schools in Horry County celebrate National School Lunch Week

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – It’s National School Lunch Week and

nutritional services employees with Horry County Schools say this week is designed to try new meals.

Angela Long is the Nutritional Services Manager at North Myrtle Beach Middle School, she says it’s one of the busiest middle school cafeterias in the County. Of the 1,200 students at NMB Middle School, 700 eat school lunch and Long says they always want more.

Last year, there were nearly 4 million lunches served to almost 45,000 students in Horry County.

Horry County school cafeterias follow nutrition guidelines on limitations for the amount of calories, sodium and unsaturated fat the meals can have. All school lunches have a whole grain, protein, milk, fruit and vegetable. For more on the HCS Nutrition policy, click here.

“It’s trending with the industry, with retail and with restaurants,” Long said. “Because everywhere you go it’s either low sodium, low carb, low fat and we do the same thing here. So it’s just offering better menu choices for the children.”

For elementary school students, school lunches cost $450 annually, or $72 annually for students on the reduced program. School lunches for high school students are $468 yearly, and $72 for students on the reduced program.

To learn more about the reduced meal program, click here.