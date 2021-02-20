DARLINGTON COUNTY (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a one-vehicle collision in Darlington County.
Sgt. Sonny Collins said this crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Philadelphia Street.
A 2006 Mercury four-door was traveling west on Philadelphia Street when the vehicle ran of the road and hit a tree. The driver was killed as a result of the crash.
South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
SCHP: driver killed in one-vehicle collision in Darlington County
