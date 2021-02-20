SCHP: driver killed in one-vehicle collision in Darlington County

After a sunny and cool Saturday afternoon, we're expecting more sunshine on the way to finish the weekend.

Overnight tonight we're going to continue to see clear skies which will lead to a very chilly start to your Sunday. Lows will be dropping down into the upper 20s and low 30s, well below average for this time of year. Throughout your Sunday afternoon, we'll continue to see beautiful clear skies but it will be cool once again with highs topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s.