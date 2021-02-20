SCHP: pedestrian hit, killed on I-20 in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday night on on I-20 Eastbound near milemarker 131.
Sgt. Sonny Collins said at around 8 p.m., a 2000 BMW SUV struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
