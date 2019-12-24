Scotland County man charged with murder in shooting death of woman

SCOTLAND CO, NC (WBTW) – A Scotland County man has been charged with shooting a woman in the chest and killing her.

Casey Dewayne Williams, 23, of Tartan Road has been charged with murder by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. He is in the Scotland County Detention Center without bond.

Deputies were called to a home on Tartan Road on Sunday for a gunshot wound victim, according to the sheriff’s office. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the chest.

The woman was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead. Officials are not releasing her name until her family has been notified.

On Monday, The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested and charged Williams with the murder.

