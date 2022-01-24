Seasonable temps are fighting back

Happy Monday my friends! Highs will warm back to average to start the week as sunshine holds steady. Let’s get to those mid 50s this afternoon!

Clouds increase tonight and continue into Tuesday, with a couple early showers possible at the coast. Skies remain on the cloudier side for most of the day, due to a low pressure system moving across the Gulf States. Good news is this system will stay to the south of us, hence only the small chance at showers tomorrow.

High pressure will build in Wednesday and continue into Thursday keeping us mostly sunny for those two days. Temperature-wise, expect highs to be colder, in the upper-40s across the board for both days. Temps should be slightly warmer for Friday, but there will be more cloud cover and a chance for an afternoon/evening shower, as a cold front moves through late into the day.

Skies will clear out for the weekend as we cool down once again. Highs will likely only climb to the mid to upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday, and lows Saturday night drop to the low to mid-20s.

Today: Sunny and milder. Highs: 52-56 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and not as cold. Lows: 32-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs: 56-58 inland, 54-56 beaches.