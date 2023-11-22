MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( WBTW) – We are starting to dry out now across the area. Some much needed rain fell across the area. A lot of the area was able to pick up close to if not over an inch of rain. While that is a good thing, we still are considered to be in a drought in the Pee Dee and Border belt regions. The latest drought monitor released today shows that Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon, Florence, Robeson, and Scotland Counties are still considered to be in a severe drought. While Inland Horry county is under a moderate drought.

Clouds will partially clear out overnight. Thanksgiving you should wake up to partly cloudy skies, some patchy fog will be possible. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Most of the day partly cloudy skies will be the forecast for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs near 60.

Black Friday into Saturday we will see clouds increase once again. We could see some isolated showers, drizzle and mist. Temperatures will be chilly. Highs will be in the 50s. As Cold air Damming sets up across the area. Saturday will be the most unpleasant day of the weekend. Highs on Saturday barely make it out of the 50s. So bundle up if you are heading to the Coastal game.

By Sunday we will see better conditions across the area. Sunshine will return. Highs will be in the low 60s. That will be the forecast for Monday as well. Sunny conditions and our warmest day over the next seven days. Highs will top out in the low to maybe mid 60s. A cold front moves through the area on Monday evening. That will set up for a much cooler temperatures as we go into the heart of next week. Some areas could be flirting with frost freeze potential towards the end of the forecast period.