SeHealth collaborates with RCC for free nursing program

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Southeastern Health has collaborated with Robeson Community College to offer a free nursing assistant work training program. Individuals will apply for a student nursing assistant position through Southeastern Health’s online career portal. SeHealth will cover college expenses at RCC as well as pay participants a stipend while attending classes. SeHealth will require a commitment to work for the health system for two years following completion of the nursing assistant program.

Patrick Ebri, PhD, Southeastern Health Vice President and Chief Engagement Officer, tells News13 this is the first time the hospital has done something like this with RCC.

“This is the first time that we want to actually hire individuals and put them through the program so they will be employees of the health system,” Ebri says.

Sheila Smith, Director of the Nurse Aide Programs at RCC, says she’s never seen a program like this in her 25 years of working in healthcare.

“This actually gives them the opportunity to come to school and not have to worry about where they are going to get their finances because we have had students who start this program and because of financial issues have to drop out and so I’m really excited about having a class where that is not going to be a concern,” Smith says.

Through this seven week course students will learn a rigorous curriculum.

“What we refer to is ADL’s, activities of daily living. So the students will be taught personal care skills. Bathing, mouth care, feeding, transfers. We even do somethings with communication. Teach them how to communicate with patients,” Smith continues.

For individuals that are interested they may apply to SeHealth as a student nursing assistant at https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/srmc/#/job/4724.

Those accepted into the program will attend SeHealth orientation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center on January 11 and 12, and begin RCC classes on January 13.