Sen. Goldfinch to hold town hall meeting about referendum on the Horry/Georgetown County line

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Senator Stephen Goldfinch is scheduled to hold a town hall Thursday to discuss the planned election for the proposed annexation along the Horry/Georgetown County line.

Sen. Goldfinch represents the Murrells Inlet area. The town hall will be held Thursday at Murrells Inlet Community Center starting at 5:30. Representatives Russell Fry of Surfside Beach and Lee Hewitt of Murrells Inlet will also be in attendance alongside state mapping officials.

The discrepancy in the county border impacts 199 parcels of land.

Senator Stephen Goldfinch says, “Voters will soon have a say to resolve the discrepancy surrounding the coordinates of the Horry-Georgetown County line. Elections involving annexation can often be confusing and lead to many questions. I have called this town hall meeting to provide information about the process, present the ballot question and map for view, and answer questions in regards to the upcoming election. I encourage all citizens who may be impacted by the proposed annexation to attend the town hall meeting on September 26.”

Governor Henry McMaster ordered the special election in August and said it will be held on November 5 to determine whether the Georgetown County Affected Area shall be annexed or transferred to Horry County.

“Those parcels who thought they were in Horry County but by the boundary line were actually in Georgetown would then be annexed into Horry County and would become permanently apart of Horry County,” Horry County Public Information Officer, Kelly Moore said.

Impacted residents living on the effected boundary area will vote as a group and be the only votes cast in the referendum.

For the referendum to pass 2/3 of those have to vote to alter the location of the county line. Residents wishing to vote on the referendum must register in Horry County no later than October 5.