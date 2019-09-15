Senator Sanders cancels South Carolina campaign stops to rest voice

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is canceling some campaign events to rest his voice.

His campaign said Saturday that Sanders will return home following his appearance on Sunday at the College of Charleston’s “Bully Pulpit” series. Three campaign events and appearances by the Vermont senator in South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday have been canceled.

Campaign spokesman Mike Casca says that while addressing a rally in Denver last Monday, the senator began to lose his voice. He sounded strained during Thursday night’s Democratic debate.

In South Carolina, Sanders had planned to speak at a labor forum, a Monday evening speech in Galivants Ferry and at a Tuesday town hall at Coker University in Hartsville. Casca said Sanders plans to speak at a Tuesday night AFL-CIO summit in Philadelphia.