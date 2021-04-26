Sending plenty of sunshine your way

You’ll start off your week sunny and pleasant with a big warmup throughout the week. Highs will be back to around average today as the climb begins. Highs will rise into the mid 80s inland tomorrow, and continue to warm through Thursday. Highs Thursday will top out in the low to mid 80s along the coast, upper 80s inland. Get ready as the heat will be on with humidity increasing midweek as well.

A cold front will move through the area Friday with some showers, and a bit of a cool down for the weekend. The region is really in need of more rain, so we’ll see how this pans out. Mostly sunny skies will then fight back this weekend with highs in the mid 70s Saturday, back to near 80° on Sunday.

Today: Sunny and pleasant. Highs: 77-79 Inland, 72-74 Beaches.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows: 50-54 Inland, 56-58 Beaches.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and warm. Highs: 82-84 Inland, 76-78 Beaches.