Settlement reached in lawsuits against HCPD and former detective Troy Allen Large

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – According to court documents, an order of dismissal was filed on August 30 for Jane Doe-3 and Jane Doe-4 in regards to the lawsuit against Horry County Police Department and former detective Troy Allen Large.

The documents say that the remaining lawsuits reached a settlement, it is unclear how much that settlement was for. These were the last remaining lawsuits against the Department and Large in connection to allegations that Large used his position to sexually abuse women.

The suit, originally filed in June 2016 by Jane Doe-3, claims the defendants did nothing to stop Large sexually abusing them. Jane Doe-3 and three other women stated in lawsuits the department did not investigate their claims that Large was assaulting victims of cases he investigated.

The suit by Jane Doe-4 was filed a few months later in September 2016.

Jane Doe-3 said she was a domestic violence victim in an investigation and Large coerced her to participate in unwanted sexual acts, including nude sexual-fetish catfights.

Two years later, Jane Doe-3 was beaten and shot five times, resulting in life-threatening injuries and Large was also assigned to that case, according to the suit.

Jane Doe-3’s husband was arrested for assault and battery, and it took more than two years to settle the case. During that time, Doe-3 says Large would come to her house, encourage her to get in shape and make inappropriate sexual comments.

Doe-3 moved out of state and several years later returned to Horry County where she married her second husband. In 2015, her second husband threatened to kill her and Large was again assigned to her case, according to the suit.

Jane Doe-3 had not seen nor spoken with Large in more than 15 years, but after he was assigned to her case in 2015, he started going to her house unannounced, offering to help her “get on her feet,” according to the suit.

It claimed that throughout the winter of 2015, Large coerced Jane Doe-3 to participate in nude, sexual-fetish “catfights” and even transported her to Ashville, NC, to participate in a fight.

Also, the suit stated Doe-3 was coerced to participate in numerous sexual encounters against her will, and during those times, Large was in his county-issued vehicle and visibly displayed his Horry County badge and firearm.

Jane Doe-3 claimed gross negligence on behalf of the Horry County Police department because according to the suit, she believed the department knew about Large’s behavior. She also claimed her civil rights had been violated.