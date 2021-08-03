Settling into a damper weather stretch

We have arrived to our cloudier and damper Tuesday! The front that moved through Sunday evening will push back in today and stall over the Carolinas for the rest of the week. Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms will develop along this front through the rest of the week. Rain and thunderstorms will continue on and off through the day today.

Heavy rain is possible with 1-2 inches of rain possible, and some localized amounts could push closer to 3-4″. This weather pattern will slowly try to break up a bit by the time we get to the weekend, with on and off showers and thunderstorms through Friday. With clouds and rain in the area, high temperatures will stay below normal in the 70s and 80s this week.

The front will wash out late Friday night and into the weekend. This will allow for more sunshine and warmer weather. We will still see scattered storms over the weekend, but rain chances will lower, especially by Sunday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs: 76-78 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67-68 inland, 70-71 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80.