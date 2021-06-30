Settling into a warm and muggy midweek

Warm, humid and mainly dry conditions will continue for the next couple days. High pressure to our north will help us stay dry, still keeping things warm and humid overall. A stray storm or two is possible today and tomorrow, but like yesterday, most places will stay dry. Highs will range in the mid 80s to low 90s.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Friday with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day. The front will move through on Saturday with the chance for storms continuing. We will dry out on Sunday with the front offshore. It will also cool down a bit with high temperatures in the 80s over the weekend. It will warm back up next week with lots of sunshine.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid with a stray shower or storm. Highs 91-93 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: Good clearing, warm, and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid with a stray storm in spots. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.