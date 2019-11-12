Four sent to hospital after crash on 17 Bypass near Mr. Joe White Ave.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several people have been sent to the hospital after a crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to Captain Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

According to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Three cars were involved and four people were taken to the hospital. Vest says their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The crash shut down several of the southbound lanes of 17 Bypass for a time, now traffic appears to be flowing.

