Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorm potential tonight with chance of tornado

On this Monday we’ll remain cloudy and cool with on and off mist. Tonight is the time to be weather aware with a good shot at strong isolated thunderstorms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either in between the timeframe of 11 p.m.- 4 a.m.

Daytime temps will still below normal today, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon, but will surge to near 60 around midnight. Tapering showers will move out Tuesday afternoon though as skies clear.

Looking forward to the rest of the week we will finally start to see some drier conditions. Throughout the day Tuesday, we’ll start to see that sunshine, and Wednesday afternoon will be pleasant. We’ll see some rain return to the region for the end of the workweek with temperatures once again pushing into the 60s on Thursday. Rain will continue Friday morning but move out in the afternoon. Sunny, dry and cooler for the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy, cool, and misty. mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Showers taper with afternoon clearing, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.