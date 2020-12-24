Weather Alert Day: Severe storm threat for Christmas Eve

Today is a Weather Alert Day, with the potential of afternoon severe storms! A big driver of this Christmas Eve weather story will be an approaching cold front. Ahead of this front, it will be breezy and mild tonight with scattered showers, but the bigger impacts are on the way.

The potential for severe thunderstorms will be from 2pm until 11pm. Thunderstorms during this time may contain damaging wind and tornadoes. The cold front will move through tomorrow night, and much colder weather will move in. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tomorrow night, and will only warm into the 40s on Christmas. Friday night will be cold with low temperatures in the 20s. The cold weather will continue through the weekend, but it will be sunny over the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s on Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm, with showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are possible this afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Rain tapers off late as temperatures tumble to the mid and low 30s.

CHRISTMAS: Breezy & cold as sunshine breaks out. Highs in the mid 40s.