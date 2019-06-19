Severe thunderstorms possible tomorrow

Thursday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY because of the potential for severe thunderstorms. The main threat from tomorrow’s storms will be strong straight line winds. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. It will be hotter and windier tomorrow with most spots heating into the 90s. A cold front late in the day will bring a line of strong to severe storms. Damaging wind is possible with gusts up to 60mph. The front will move away tomorrow night, and drier weather will move in for Friday into the weekend, but it will not be any cooler. Highs temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s into next week. Hit or miss thunderstorms will be back in the forecast by the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy, hot and humid with strong storms late in the day. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and hot. Highs 90-95.