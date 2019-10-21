Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

A storm system moving through tomorrow will bring warm, humid weather, and the threat for severe thunderstorms. Clouds will move in tonight, and it will be warmer than last night with low temperatures in the mid 60s. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Some of the storms could be severe with the main threat being strong straight line winds. However, there is also the chance for an isolated tornado. A cold front will move through late tomorrow, bringing in drier air and an end to the thunderstorms. It will clear and cool down tomorrow night, and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and much cooler. The sunny weather will continue Thursday, then the next system will move in with more rain possible Friday and Saturday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 63 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low 70s.