Shatter The Silence holds drive for kids affected by the loss of loved ones in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Shatter The Silence is a group of people from Robeson County who have lost family members to murder and those who have family members who are missing. Founder Sheila Price held a drive today with hopes of providing for the kids affected by those loses.

Price is the mother of Rhonda Jones. Jones was one of the women that was found dead in Lumberton in 2017. Price says this effort comes as a way to provide for kids during the holidays.

“Well maybe we can help at least 10 children whose lost a parent to murder or has a parent missing. Well so far we know we’ll be able to sponsor at least 25 kids.”

Some supporters came sharing personal experiences and reasonings as to why they want to help.

“Five days before Christmas we found out that my sister Katina Locklear had been murdered the Spirit store in Pembroke and ever since then I promised that I was going to be her voice,” Jane Jacobs says.

Some of the items such as books, clothes and shoes are donations from people in the community.

“These kids don’t have their parents anymore. You know, my mom stays with me. I can’t picture not having your parent with you and so to be able to support these kids and these kids know that hey your mom or dad might not be here for you, but we are going to be here as best as we can,” Jacobs says.

Price says with Christmas coming up she just want to make sure the kids effected by the loss of their loved one aren’t forgotten.

“I do want to thank all of my supporters. It takes us all to make a difference. We are these victims voice unless we keep marching and doing what we’re doing and bringing awareness, it’s never going to change,” Price says.

If you would like to help in anyway you may contact Sheila Price at 910-470-6555 or message her on the organization’s Facebook page.