Sheriff asks for SLED helicopter to assist in ongoing search for former Pawleys Island planning commission chairman

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver has requested a helicopter from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) join water search units Thursday as crews continue to look for a missing man.

The search for Jimmy McCants, 84, enters day 11 on Thursday. He recently resigned as the Pawleys Island Planning Commission Chairman.

McCants, of Pawleys Island, has not been seen since Monday, March 9, when he told his wife he was going to run errands, according to the sheriff’s office. His vehicle was left besides US 17 between the bridges north of Georgetown.

Boats from the sheriff’s office, SC Department of Natural Resources and Midway Fire Rescue will coordinate with SLED on Thursday.

On Wednesday, crews searched the waters and land adjoining the Black, Pee Dee and Waccamaw Rivers and Winyah Bay.

Anyone with information about McCants is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102 at any time.