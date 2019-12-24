Sheriff: Military skills may help missing NC man stay alive

ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) — Family members and sheriff’s office officials are hopeful that military skills are keeping a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease alive.

William Daniel Holt, 75, hasn’t been seen since going on a walk with his dog “Chunky” in Person County on Friday afternoon, news outlets reported. Temperatures have been below freezing in the area in the past few nights, according to news outlets.

Holt has a military background and could have reverted to previously learned survival skills, Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said during a news conference Monday.

Dozens of search crews have canvassed thousands of acres of land but haven’t seen the man, Jones said. The sheriff’s office has been sharing updates on Facebook, including a post saying crews planned to expand the search area Monday.

“We’re hoping that he has caught a ride, a possibility, or her has bunkered down,” Jones said. “We do still have hope that he is out there.”