Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County collecting blankets for children in need

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County is collecting blankets for children in need in the county.

According to Brooke Holden with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, they are collecting new blankets to distribute to Horry County Schools and support the needs of children in the community.

The blankets can be any kind, store-bought, handmade, no-sew, etc.

“A blanket may seem like a simple gift — but think how much warmth and comfort your favorite blanket provides for you when you are cold or lonely,” said Holden in a press release. “Let’s share that cozy feeling with children and families in Horry County.”

Any size blanket is preferred. New bed pillows are also accepted.

Deliver your donation to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office located at 1301 Second Avenue in Conway by Monday, December 16 at 4 p.m.