FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby confirms there was an armed robbery at the Circle K gas station at 3114 East Palmetto Street around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for two black male subjects. They got away with a small amount of cash, according to Chief Deputy Kirby.

This case is being investigated.

