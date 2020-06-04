Shooting investigation in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is receiving treatment for a non-lifethreatening injury consistent with a gunshot wound, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The incident happened in the area of Dunbar St. and Spivey Ave. just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

An officer on scene told News13 that the victim was shot in the hand and that it is not clear if the shooting happened at the location that police responded to.

It is still very early and the investigation is ongoing.

