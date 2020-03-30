Shooting in Robeson County leaves one dead

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is dead after a shooting in Robeson County on Sunday.
According to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of Norment Road and Pine Log Road shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a person that was shot. Before authorities arrived at the scene, the victim of the shooting was brought to Southeastern Medical Center by a private car.
Ushayontella Johnson, 24, of Lumberton, died at the hospital.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at (910)-671-3170.
