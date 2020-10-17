One injured in shooting along Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a shooting that’s believed to have occurred at the Ocean Crest Inn & Suites along South Ocean Boulevard.

Corporal Thomas Vest with MBPD said one person was injured and is receiving treatment.

Vest says the call came in just before 7pm.

Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: