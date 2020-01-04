Showers and a few storms overnight, cooler and drier air return by late Saturday

Periods of rain tonight will continue tomorrow morning, before clearing in the afternoon. This rain is ahead of a cold front will will move through late tomorrow, bringing an end to the warm weather. It will stay warm tonight with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s, and will be warm again tomorrow with highs near 70. The rain will end in the morning with clearing in the afternoon. Cooler weather moves in tomorrow night with lows dipping into the 30s, and highs Sunday will be in the 50s with sunshine. A cold front on Tuesday will have a slight chance for a shower, then another shot of cooler weather for the end of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with periods of rain and fog along the coast. Lows 62 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, breezy and warm with morning rain, then afternoon clearing. Highs near 70.

Sunday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.