Showers and mild temps continue but a warm-up is on the way

A front will remain stalled to our south tonight, but will gradually drift back over the next few days. Moisture will ride up along the front and we’ll see clouds and rain continuing. Temperatures will be slow to warm again Wednesday where we are seeing the most rain and cloud cover. Highs should warm into the mid 70s.

The warm front will move through early on Thursday and push most spots back into the 80s while keeping the rain chances around. Another cold front will move through early on Friday, pushing the showers offshore in the morning.

We’ll dry out and cool down for the weekend with temps only topping out in the 60s.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Lows mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy scat’d showers. Highs in the mid 70s