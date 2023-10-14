MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A warm front has move through the area overnight, that allowed our temperatures to rise overnight. This will help boost the warmth, and humidity for Saturday morning. This will also bring in some instability along the Coast. For that reason a marginal risk, level 1 of 5 has been issued for coastal Horry and Georgetown Counties. So a strong storm or two is possible Saturday morning. Showers and storms will move out to sea as a cold front passes through by Midday. We should see some nice clearing across the area on Saturday afternoon. Winds will begin to increase as drier air moves in from the northwest.

Sunday will be a beautiful day across the area. Plenty of sunshine and less humid air. We will start to see clouds fill in during the afternoon hours. An isolated shower is possible by Sunday evening, as a shot of reenforcing cold air moves into the area. Very fall like in fact.

This cool air will continue well into next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only make it into the mid 60s for highs, both at the Coast and in the Pee Dee. Lows in the overnight hours will be in the 40s. So you have to make sure those jackets are close by.



By midweek we begin to warm back up. Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 70’s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.