Showers expected this weekend

Clouds and showers have returned to the Carolinas, and they will linger for part of the weekend. A cold front will move through tomorrow night. Ahead of this front it will stay mild with low temperatures tonight in the 50s, and highs tomorrow in the upper 60s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through tomorrow with showers moving in from west to east. Areas west of I-95 will see showers at any time tomorrow. Areas east of I-95 will have to wait until late afternoon, or even tomorrow night. This front will push east of us by Sunday morning, and it will be dry and a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine for Monday and Tuesday, then a slight chance for showers Wednesday or on Thanksgiving.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and mild with showers late. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday, partly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.