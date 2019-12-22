Showers moving in this afternoon

Good Morning!

We’re going to see another cloudy start to the day today followed by some showers this afternoon and evening.

Rain will be sticking around through to Monday evening and very early Tuesday morning.

Sunday showers will become heavier as we head into Monday leading to about 1-2 inches of rain in total.

By Tuesday afternoon we’re going to see clouds and showers clear out leaving behind sunshine and more mild temperatures.

Christmas looks to be sunny and mild with highs topping out in the mid-60s.

Today: Highs- Low to mid-50s, Cloudy and Rainy.

Tonight: Lows- Low to upper 40s, Cloudy and Rainy.

Monday: Highs- Upper 50s and low 60s, Cloudy and Rainy.