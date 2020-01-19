Showers overnight tonight

Overnight tonight we’re going to see showers roll through the region some of which will linger through to early tomorrow morning. Those morning showers will quickly clear out leading to increasing sunshine throughout your Sunday afternoon.

Overall Sunday looks to be fairly pleasant with increasing sunshine and highs topping out in the low to mid-60s.

If you can make sure you can get outside and enjoy those warmer temperatures on Sunday because by the start of the workweek we’ll be seeing some drastically cooler conditions.

A cold front will sweep east across the area allowing cold air to pour over the region. Daytime highs on Monday will be topping out below average only in the 40s.