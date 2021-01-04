Showers sneaking in tomorrow

Gradual clearing and cooler to start the week. Today we will get more afternoon sunshine as clouds work to decrease. Highs will also be cooler than they have been recently topping out in the mid-50s, right where we are supposed to be for this time of year.

Temperatures will remain around average for much of the week with a slight chance for rain moving through on Tuesday. Sunshine will return on Wednesday before clouds build on Thursday ahead of the next storm system.

The chance for showers move back into the area for Friday. Temperatures will remain around average for the coast, slightly cooler inland. The rain will move out Friday night and sunshine will return for the weekend.

Today, gradual clearing and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 35-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs in the mid 50s.