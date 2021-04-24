WEATHER ALERT: Showers & storms returning today

Get ready for rain showers and storms to finally make their way back into the region everyone! On this calmer, but milder morning, conditions are staying dry. However, as we push into the afternoon, rain showers and storms will press in ahead of a cold front! This will bring us the potential for isolated heavy downpours, lightning, and damaging straight-line wind gusts, not to mention a small tornado probability. The storms will push their way into the Pee Dee earlier this afternoon around lunchtime, eventually getting to the beaches closer to 4-6 PM. Be mindful of how you plan out your day, and stay with us on air and online for storm updates!

High pressure will control our weather from Sunday afternoon through next week with sunshine and warmer temps! Highs will be back to around average Monday, climbing into the 80s inland, into the middle of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs around 70, or just above.

Tonight: Rain & storms taper off late, with lows averaging around 60.

Sunday: Sunshine eventually breaks out, with highs ranging in the mid 70s.