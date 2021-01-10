Showers to follow sensational Sunday

The sunshine is here to stay again today, with highs rising to the mid 50s! Looking on past another cold night ahead, our next weather maker isn’t going to pack a huge punch, but you can grab an umbrella for the next two days.

Isolated to scattered showers settle back in for Monday and Tuesday, as highs stick in the mid 50s. You can look for more of those blue skies on Wednesday!

TODAY: Abundant sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 50s.