Showers to start the week but warmer weather is on the way

We’ll start the week cloudy, cool with scattered showers but warmer weather is on the way. The same upper level energy that is kicking the past weekend’s coastal low away, will bring the chance for some scattered showers today. The showers will move in for the morning commute and linger into the afternoon. Things will dry out later this evening as highs only top out in the mid 50s.

A weak dry cold front will move in and dissipate Tuesday with a few extra clouds, but won’t do much to the temperatures as we warm into the upper 50s to near 60. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm throughout the week to near 70 by Friday. Another cold front will approach by the weekend, bringing us a chance for rain on Saturday then another cool down.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows 39-42 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers Highs 54-56.