Silver Alert issued for Robeson County Man

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man in Robeson County Wednesday morning.

Noah Woods is 82 years old and about five feet, nine inches tall. He is 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Woods was reported missing by his family around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a red and yellow plaid shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes. He was last seen walking down a dirt path towards Pembroke, near Carter Morgan Road.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says Woods is endangered. he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.