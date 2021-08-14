Sizzling Saturday will give way to some Sunday storms

Good Saturday morning all! I hope the day is off to a great start for you, with hazy sunshine breaking out yet again. Highs will range today in the upper 80s to mid 90s, with real feel temperatures around 100 degrees or a few degrees above that mark easily. Overnight conditions remain partly clear, warm, and muggy.

Looking ahead to Sunday, rain and storm chances fight back in. Winds will continue their surge out of the south, but this time coming along with more moisture. Scattered to isolated showers and storms will mix with pops of sunshine tomorrow, as highs back off to mid mid and upper 80s overall.

Looks for more rainfall rates to increase into the workweek. Most precipitation on Monday will remain scattered, but we can easily see more bulk precipitation into Tuesday. Please check back tomorrow for an update to rainfall rates. Checking on the Tropics, Tropical Depression Fred is slated to continue into the Gulf. Tropical Storm Grace will follow a similar path into the upcoming week, with a higher likelihood to impact the southern coast of Florida. We’ll keep you covered here as hurricane season progresses.

TODAY: Hot with hazy sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms with pops of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.