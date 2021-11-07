Skies will clear towards the workweek!

Good Sunday morning all! A few showers are still lingering early, but will break up quickly, and the cloud cover will clear slowly throughout the afternoon. Highs will settle in the low 60s, but lows plummet closer to 40 with clear skies overnight. Please remain vigilant today of some costal flooding as well today due to the King Tides that were enhanced by our coastal low pressure system.

High pressure will build in for next week, bringing sunny weather and a warm up right into the heart of the workweek, with highs getting back into the low and mid 70s. Lots of sunshine to enjoy!

TODAY: Showers & clouds dissipate into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows averaging in the low 40s, with inland upper 30s possible.

MONDAY: Abundant sun with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.